SYV Botanic Garden film series kicks off Saturday

The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden and IRL Arts Foundation have teamed up to present the inaugural film series, “Summer Saturday Movie Nights,” that kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m.

The film lineup features a carefully curated selection of documentaries that sheds light on the challenges and triumphs within our food system.

