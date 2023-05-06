Last week’s upper-level low-pressure system produced 0.29 of an inch of rain at the Santa Maria Airport. The average amount of rain at the airport for May is 0.36 of an inch.
The rest of this month looks dry. By the way, Santa Barbara saw nearly one inch of rain!
A weak front will move across the Central Coast on Saturday with increasing mid to high-level clouds and low marine clouds along the coastline. Many beaches will remain overcast for most of the day.
Temperatures will reach the mid-60s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez), the low-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the high-50s along the beaches on Saturday.
A typical May “May Gray” weather pattern will develop with night and morning low marine clouds and fog with pockets of mist clearing by the afternoon as fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds develop.
Temperatures will remain mild, on average about 5 to 10 degrees below normal from Sunday into Monday.
A dry cold front will move through the Central Coast on Tuesday. In the front’s wake, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and clearing skies will develop on Tuesday into Friday.
These winds will create more sunshine during late morning and afternoon; consequently, temperatures will warm to the mid-70s in the inland valleys and the high-60s in the coastal valleys, while the beaches will remain cold.
Seawater temperatures will range between 52 and 54 degrees through Monday, decreasing to 50 to 52 degrees on Tuesday into Friday.
Report: A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 7- to 13-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday, increasing to 3- to 5-feet (with a 7- to 12-second period) on Sunday into Monday.
Combined with this northwesterly sea and swell will be a 1- to 3-foot (220-degree, deep-water) southern hemisphere swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) on Saturday into Monday.
Gale-force northwesterly winds along the coastline will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Tuesday through Friday.
This Date in Weather History (May 6):
2013 - A 1,002-millibar low-pressure system spinning about 275 miles northwest of San Luis Obispo combined with an upper-level low just off the coast of San Francisco will continue to draw moisture from the south.
This condition will produce scattered rain showers, southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies throughout San Luis Obispo County. Sustained southeasterly winds reached 33 mph with 39 mph gust.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.