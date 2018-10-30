A suspicious package filled with white powder that was brought into the Santa Maria Police’s main station on Monday was determined to hold small items of military memorabilia, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
On Monday, Arroyo Grande resident Joseph Skoda received a business-size white envelope filled with white powder. Skoda got in his car and took the envelope — which he had picked up earlier in the day from his post office box in Pismo Beach — to the Santa Maria Police station.
Santa Maria Police, Santa Maria Fire and a Santa Barbara County hazardous materials team investigated the package and, by Monday evening, determined it was not a threat. Investigators interviewed the sender of the package and found that Skoda was the intended recipient of the package, which contained small items of military memorabilia wrapped in bubble wrap and tissue paper to protect them during the mailing process.
A Santa Maria Police spokesman said if a community member receives a suspicious package or powder substance, the recipient should leave the item where it is and immediately call 911.