Three Cabrillo High School students suspected in a string of burglaries at several Lompoc area schools have been identified and $5,000 worth of property has been recovered, although no arrests have been made.
Over the past two months, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has investigated numerous burglaries at several Lompoc area schools including Buena Vista Elementary School, Cabrillo High School and Maple High School. Through the course of the investigation, three Cabrillo High School students were identified as persons of interest in the string of burglaries, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
The sheriff’s school resource deputy contacted the parents of the three suspects, all of whom were cooperative with the investigation. The parents gave consent to search their child’s room and almost all of the items stolen in the recent string of burglaries were recovered in each of the residences. In all, the stolen property, which consisted mainly of laptops, is estimated to be worth approximately $5,000.
The juveniles were all contacted at school and released to their parents. The case is still under investigation. Once it is complete, it will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.