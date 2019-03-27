A suspected prowler with several outstanding warrants was arrested Monday night in Orcutt after attempting to evade a Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy, officials announced Wednesday.
Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a deputy assignment to the Santa Maria station was on patrol near the Goodwill Store, located in the 3400 block of Orcutt Road, when he saw a subject prowling at the rear of the closed business. Though the suspect, later identified as 58-year-old John Elic Wood, attempted to evade the deputy, he was subsequently contacted and detained.
During the course of the investigation, Wood provided false information regarding his identity and was found to be in possession of a stun gun and drug paraphernalia. He also was unable to inform the deputy where he obtained the motorized scooter he possessed.
Wood was arrested, transported to the Santa Barbara Main Jail and booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, false representation to a peace officer, prowling and being a felon in possession of a stun gun. The scooter also was booked for safekeeping.
During the course of the investigation, Wood was found to have three outstanding warrants for various violations of the California Vehicle Code and other drug charges, totaling $35,000. His bail has been set at $15,000.
Individuals with information regarding the ownership of the scooter are urged to contact the sheriff's Santa Maria station at 805-934-6150, or via the nonemergency line at 805-683-2724.