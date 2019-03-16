A suspected DUI crash early Saturday morning in Santa Maria killed two people and left a third in critical condition.
Santa Maria Police responded to a collision at Donovan Road and Miller Street at 3 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered two vehicles had been involved and two occupants of one of the vehicles had been ejected onto the roadway, spokesman Lt. Russ Mengel said. Also responding were the Santa Maria Fire Department and American Medical Response.
As a result of this drug- and alcohol-related collision, two occupants of one of the vehicles were killed and a third remains in critical condition, Mengel said. The names of the deceased were not released pending notification of their families.
The sole occupant of the second vehicle, Javier Artemio Cortes, 27, of Santa Maria, was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on DUI charges, Mengel said.
The investigation is ongoing and when the collision report is completed, it will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for a review to determine if there will be any additional criminal charges filed, he said.
This is the first fatal traffic collision in Santa Maria in 2019, Mengel added. The last occurred Dec. 26.