Suspect in high-speed pursuit arrested near Santa Maria Public Airport

A high-speed police pursuit that originated in Buellton with a truck exceeding 95 mph down Highway 101 ended with a suspect in custody along Industrial Parkway near the Santa Maria Public Airport after he dashed into a business in an apparent attempt to blend in with employees.

The male driver of the truck, who was not immediately identified, was arrested shortly after 12:30 p.m. when he fled from his vehicle and into Santa Maria Westside Building Material, located in the 2900 block of Industrial Parkway.

The pursuit began at about 11:30 a.m., with officers pursuing the truck from Buellton down northbound Highway 101, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Ruiz.

Several sets of spike strips were deployed along the northbound side of Highway 101, including at Cat Canyon and Palmer roads, although the truck was able to avoid them by traveling on the center divider.

After the truck exited Highway 101, multiple police units from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol raced along Skyway Drive, with units heading toward the airport and in the opposite direction on Industrial Parkway, where the pursuit ended.

A K-9 unit and helicopter also were deployed during the chase.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

