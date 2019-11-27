{{featured_button_text}}

A man reportedly high on methamphetamine who led police on a pursuit in a motorhome that ended in a brief standoff in Buellton was arrested Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The incident began at 8:32 a.m. after California Highway Patrol officers received a report that woman who was kidnapped was inside a motorhome heading southbound on Highway 101, CHP Officer Kevin McCool said, adding that the vehicle was originally reported from Oceano. 

McCool said CHP officers started pursuing the vehicle at the Clark Avenue exit in Santa Maria and chased it to Buellton, where it exited at Avenue of Flags and stopped in front of a gas station.

Speeds ranged from 60 to 70 miles per hour during the pursuit, and the motorhome failed to yield to police officers several times, he added. 

The woman, who McCool said is the driver's wife, left the motorhome when it came to a stop. 

Police from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and attempted to get the barricaded motorhome driver to give himself up, McCool said, adding that he was reportedly in a meth-induced psychosis.

Another woman, who McCool said was the driver's mother and is deaf, remained inside the vehicle during the standoff. 

McCool said Sheriff's Office deputies used several stun grenades to distract the driver, who was sitting in the driver's seat, successfully ending the standoff and rescuing the woman inside.

The suspect, who wasn't immediately identified, was arrested. 

The standoff ended at approximately 10:30 a.m., McCool said. 

"It was a long standoff but it resolved the way we wanted it to with nobody hurt," McCool said.

