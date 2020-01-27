Suspect accused of carjacking, crashing into SMOOTH bus following high-speed pursuit at Union Valley Parkway, Orcutt Road

A Santa Maria Police cruiser located the vehicle, a blue Dodge sedan allegedly driven by Gonzalez, and attempted to stop him near the area of Plaza Drive and Stowell Road, Rios said.

While driving, the officer driving the cruiser had a "brief conversation" with Gonzalez, who verbalized to the officer that he intended to stop before failing to stop.

The officer learned that Gonzalez was wanted by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department, and had a felony warrant for resisting Santa Maria Police officers, and pursued him for two to three minutes, Rios said.

"He was driving fairly normal, stopping, following the rules of the road for the most part," Rios said. "So we allowed the pursuit to continue for a couple of minutes."

Gonzalez picked up speed and the officer terminated pursuit while relaying the suspect's information on the radio to surrounding agencies, Rios said. He also asked for support from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

At one point, Rios said, police continued to receive calls about Gonzalez, including an alleged incident in which he almost hit school children while driving northbound on Broadway past Santa Maria High School.