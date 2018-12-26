Susan Houghton, the Hancock College advancement head who played a key role in developing the Hancock Promise program, capped a three-decade career in public affairs, corporate communications and philanthropy last Friday when she stepped out of her office for the last time.
A Cal Poly graduate and Mustang Media Hall of Fame member, Houghton, 59, got her start as a weekend reporter for KSBY-TV in San Luis Obispo and KFSN-TV, a Fresno-area ABC affiliate, before pivoting to a career in strategic communications. She applied to Hancock's budding advancement department a little more than three years ago — the challenge of melding public affairs, community and government relations, as well as Foundation duties under one umbrella piqued her interest — and relocated to the area after accepting the job.
During her time at Hancock, Houghton played a big role in building the college's advancement department, securing major contributions for the Promise (the tuition-free guarantee for first-year students) and developing Bulldog Bound, the fifth- through eighth-grade precursor program that eventually feeds into the Promise. She said developing partnerships, not just positive working relations, with other agencies and local businesses was the key to everything she accomplished.
"There are many levels of philanthropy, but one thing that's important is finding out how we can support one another," she said. "It takes a village. We have to really be focused on how to create a win-win situation that benefits our entire community."
Though the second phase of her varied career took her from a nuclear power plant near Avila Beach, to a grocery chain's corporate headquarters in Pleasanton, and even a federally funded nuclear weapons laboratory in Livermore, retirement may prove to be her greatest challenge. A mother to three boys, Houghton said work played a large role in shaping her identity throughout much of her professional career.
She gave up a company car, cellphone and email when the family relocated to Louisiana in the early 90s, and spent a period as a stay-at-home-mom.
"I realized my entire identity was my work," she said. "My work identity really was important to me and I had to learn that it was OK if I didn't get an email or phone call. As you age, you remember it's alright."
Travel and spending time with family are her current priorities, as is preparing her garden for the spring planting season. Though she's sworn off taking on any new commitments for up to a year, Houghton plans to remain involved as board president for Sunflower Hill, a non-profit she helped found.
Inspired by her son Robby, who was diagnosed with autism while the family lived in Louisiana, Houghton said the group plans to begin constructing two living facilities for adults with developmental disabilities.
"There really is a significant need in providing for those with autism," she said. "I got to create an avenue with my son that benefits everyone."