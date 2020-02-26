Survivalist Christopher Nyerges to lead primitive firemaking, foraging workshop

About Christopher Nyerges

Christopher Nyerges is an author, forager, survivalist and ethnobotanist with a lifelong interest in how native peoples lived off the land. He has been teaching classes and leading field trips since 1974 to over 40,000 students. Nyerges has authored nearly two dozen books, including Foraging California, Guide to Wild Foods, Nuts and Berries of California, How to Survive Anywhere, Extreme Simplicity, and many others.

Most recently, he was the editor of American Survival Guide magazine and served as editor of Wilderness Way magazine for 7 years. He has written several thousand newspaper and magazine articles in such publications as the Los Angeles Times, Pasadena Star News, Pasadena Weekly, Whole Life Times, Countryside, Mother Earth News, Acres USA, American Survival Guide, and others.

He currently serves as a consultant to the “Naked and Afraid” show on Discovery.

Christopher Nyerges’ website is www.SchoolofSelf-Reliance.com