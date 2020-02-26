Survivalist Christopher Nyerges to lead primitive firemaking, foraging workshop

Author/forager/survivalist Christopher Nyerges will co-lead a seasonal foraging and primitive firemaking workshop on Saturday, March 28 in Ojai.

Ojai herbalist Lanny Kaufer and special guest author/forager/survivalist Christopher Nyerges will lead a seasonal foraging and primitive firemaking workshop on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will identify and process edible greens, soap sources, and other useful plants, learn to ignite a fire using only natural plant materials, and enjoy other host-led activities as time permits.

The workshop will begin with a foraging walk on the fringes of Euterpe Farms in Ojai, followed by an afternoon workshop under a live oak where Nyerges will direct preparation of a wild salad and demonstrate the primitive skill of starting a fire. Everyone will have a chance to practice.

The cost for the workshop which includes all materials, is $85 for adults and $45 for children under 18. The workshop will go on rain or shine with the exception of a heavy downpour in the morning and/or a 100% chance of heavy rain that day.

Paid registrants will receive a confirmation email with all necessary info, including weather forecast and parking directions, a few days prior to the workshop. They also will receive a follow-up email afterwards with a list of all plants identified and recipes. No dogs or smoking.

Registration and more information can be found at HerbWalks.com or by calling 805-646-6281. 

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

