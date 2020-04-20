Surprise car parade aims to lift spirits of Orcutt veterinarian during COVID-19 isolation

Surprise car parade aims to lift spirits of Orcutt veterinarian during COVID-19 isolation

  Updated
A parade of 40-plus cars, adorned with stuffed animals, balloons and carrying pets and clients of Orcutt veterinarian Dr. Ruth Corbo, owner of the mobile vet clinic Vet 2 Pet, wound through her neighborhood Saturday afternoon to show support for Corbo.

The surprise "thank you" was organized by Corbo's husband, Rich, and a friend to pick her spirits up during the isolation required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corbo works throughout Orcutt and Santa Maria making house calls and, also, works with the Santa Maria Animal Shelter and the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.

