Surfliner travel over Christmas holidays will require reservations

Reservations will be required over the Christmas holiday period on Pacific Surfliner trains that travel between Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.
Travelers will require reservations from Wednesday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to help manage capacity and allow customers to distance themselves from each other onboard, the spokeswoman said.
The Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during that period, with monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes not accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains.
Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used, but multiride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip — train and date — through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app or with an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period, the spokeswoman said.
For more information, visit pacificsurfliner.com/holiday.
Although Amtrak has implemented a number of new safety and cleaning measures at stations and on trains, company officials are encouraging customers to travel only for essential purposes in compliance with the statewide stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Riders should plan ahead, book tickets early, make reservations and pay for them online, check train schedules before arriving at the station, follow safety measures and health orders, travel during off-peak periods and, if necessary, cancel or postpone reservations.
Amtrak has waived all change fees for reservations made by Dec. 31, the spokeswoman said.
