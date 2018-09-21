Surf Beach, which was closed to visitors in early August, is set to reopen on Tuesday, Vandenberg Air Force Base officials announced Friday.
Lompoc’s closest publicly accessible beach will reopen sooner than expected due to the early conclusion of the Western snowy plover nesting season, according to VAFB leaders. The endangered bird species’ nesting season typically lasts from March 1 through Sept. 30.
Along with Surf Beach, Wall and Minuteman beaches, which are accessible only to those with access to VAFB, will also be opened without the plover-related restrictions. Boundary fences will be removed at all three beaches.
While the plover restrictions will no longer be in effect, base leaders advise beachgoers to still follow the posted rules at the beaches. Those include: No littering (including fishing bait and fish remains), no pets off-leash, no camping, no beach fires, no fireworks, no kite flying, no feeding wildlife, and no horses or ATVs.
Additionally, lifeguards are not present at the beaches, so swimmers are advised to never swim alone and to remain cognizant of their surroundings.