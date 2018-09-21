Subscribe for 33¢ / day
In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, Steve Masi, left, and Dan Struble talk near the railroad track after riding their bikes to Surf Beach, just west of Lompoc. On Friday, Vandenberg Air Force Base officials announced that the beach would be reopened without plover-related restrictions on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

 Len Wood, Staff

Surf Beach, which was closed to visitors in early August, is set to reopen on Tuesday, Vandenberg Air Force Base officials announced Friday.

Lompoc’s closest publicly accessible beach will reopen sooner than expected due to the early conclusion of the Western snowy plover nesting season, according to VAFB leaders. The endangered bird species’ nesting season typically lasts from March 1 through Sept. 30.

Along with Surf Beach, Wall and Minuteman beaches, which are accessible only to those with access to VAFB, will also be opened without the plover-related restrictions. Boundary fences will be removed at all three beaches.

While the plover restrictions will no longer be in effect, base leaders advise beachgoers to still follow the posted rules at the beaches. Those include: No littering (including fishing bait and fish remains), no pets off-leash, no camping, no beach fires, no fireworks, no kite flying, no feeding wildlife, and no horses or ATVs.

Additionally, lifeguards are not present at the beaches, so swimmers are advised to never swim alone and to remain cognizant of their surroundings.

This report was prepared by Willis Jacobson. He can be reached at wjacobson@leecentralcoastnews.com.

