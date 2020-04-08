Supporters rally around Lompoc hospital, staff

From the April 8 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
  • Updated

Signs of support for medical workers and staff at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center showed up in the form of sandwiches and banners on Wednesday.

The Subway restaurant on North Central Avenue in Lompoc sent 14 trays of sandwiches and cookies for hospital employees, while signs and balloons appeared on nearby streets for first responders.

The hospital has requested donations of official personal protective equipment for health-care workers, as well as handmade protective masks for nonpatient-contact staff members.

Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com

