The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will benefit from the National Association of Letter Carriers' annual food drive on Saturday, May 13.

Postal customers can donate non-perishable food items by leaving them next to mailboxes before mail is delivered on the day of the drive.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive accepts all shelf-stable, non-glass food items. The most needed foods for the drive are nut butters, canned proteins such as tuna, chicken and salmon, whole grain cereals, pasta, canned pasta sauce, dried beans, canned beans, canned corn, soups and stews, oatmeal, bouillon, olive oil and rice.

