The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider agreeing to the California Coastal Commission’s certification of the cannabis land use ordinance for the Coastal Zone at a special meeting Monday.
The board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. in the Supervisors Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
Coastal commissioners certified the county’s ordinance as an amendment to the Local Coastal Plan, but that certification hinges on supervisors agreeing to changes commissioners want made in the ordinance.
Supervisors called Monday’s special public hearing to review the Coastal Commission changes and consider incorporating them into the county ordinance.
As part of accepting the commission’s certification, the board will have to agree to issue coastal development permits for cannabis operations within the Coastal Zone.
Santa Barbara County’s cannabis regulations went into effect at various times earlier this year in the inland unincorporated areas.
But the land use regulations for unincorporated areas of the Coastal Zone had to be submitted to the Coastal Commission for approval before becoming effective, a process county officials worried could take as long as a year.
Having the ordinance certified by the commission this soon will allow the county to put a unified regulatory program into effect before the end of the year when the state’s temporary cannabis licenses will expire.
The board’s agenda letter, Coastal Commission action letter and related documents are available for public review on the Board of Supervisors website at www.countyofsb.org/bos.
Public comments will be heard by the board prior to taking action.
North County residents who can’t attend the meeting in Santa Barbara can watch the proceedings and provide comments via video live-streaming in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.