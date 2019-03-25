Triggered by an above-average rain season following years of drought -- prime conditions for wildflower growth -- a super bloom has covered the Santa Barbara County hillsides in bright shades of orange, blue and purple.
The super bloom, which officials say is the most spectacular it's been in years, is expected to last through mid-April. This year's super bloom is the first since 2017.
Locally, the Figueroa Mountain Recreation Area, near Los Olivos, features around a half-dozen varieties of wildflowers, according to Los Padres National Forest officials. Chocolate lilies, California poppies and purple shooting stars bloom from February to April.
Forest officials recommend visitors wear layers of clothes and hiking boots. Visitors also are advised to drive slowly and cautiously on Figueroa Mountain as the road is narrow.