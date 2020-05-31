Sunday protests in support of George Floyd in Santa Maria

Hundreds of protestors begin walking up Broadway, many starting out walking in the road. Organizers sprint ahead and urge people to move in towards the sidewalk so traffic can pass, with some complying and some not.— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) May 31, 2020
Protestors sit in the road on Broadway for 8 minutes to signify the time that George Floyd was held down by Derek Chauvin’s knee. pic.twitter.com/5ZvFS9KdxB— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) May 31, 2020
A tense moment when the motorcyclist turned around and was talked down by organizer Kyle Carter as they’re confronted by protesters #GeorgeFloyd #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/mC0lQGhEdP— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) May 31, 2020
A motorcyclist blows past protesters blocking southbound lane of Broadway at Cook Street #GeorgeFloyd #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/FcyyKnVY2E— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) May 31, 2020
Things are getting a hairy; protesters have surrounded all sides of the intersection and some motorists are doing burn-outs, some because impatience, others out of solidarity #GeorgeFloyd #santamariastyle #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/KIcUn4NWYG— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) May 31, 2020
#GeorgeFloyd protests in Santa Maria; people marched down South Broadway towards @City_SantaMaria city hall yelling “f—k Trump!” #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/M0dJVb55OO— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) May 31, 2020
Protesters briefly stood in the intersection of Broadway and Cook Street before organizers got them back on the sidewalk #GeorgeFloyd #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/sYrkfM7nQN— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) May 31, 2020
