Hundreds of people crowded the streets Saturday afternoon for the Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade, a longtime tradition that's been a staple of kicking off the holiday season for 57 years.
The parade has been a holiday favorite of the community since 1961. It always begins at noon on the second Saturday of December, rain or shine.
More than 35 entries participated in this year's parade, ranging from dogs to school marching bands, football teams, vintage cars and of course, Santa, who served as the grand marshal.
"Santa Claus is our grand marshal this year because, as we all know, you can't have a Christmas Parade without Santa. He's been in every single one of ours the last 57 years, and we thought, it's time to recognize him," said Kathryn Scott, director of the Christmas parade and secretary of the Orcutt Community Foundation.
"We've got about 75 participants marching in the parade from Lompoc to Santa Maria, Nipomo. It's all local community members joining in on the fun," added Scott. "We put this together for the community every year to help everyone get into the holiday spirit together."
From noon until 1 p.m. a steady stream of entries rolled down Broadway for the festivities including the Righetti High School football team, RHS marching band, Kay's Country Kitchen, Old Orcutt Barber Shop, Community Bank of Santa Maria, Orcutt Presbyterian Church, Pizzeria Bello Forno, Trattoria Uliveto and more.
Putting together the parade is a communitywide effort every year involving local merchants, business owners and the Orcutt Lions Club.
"We also hope the parade draws people into shopping in Old Town and encourages them to support the local vendors and merchants that put all of this together," said Scott.
Despite the rain that's been soaking the Central Coast for the last several days, Saturday brought warm sunshine.
"We always luck out the past few years with the weather," said Scott. "We haven't been rained on in the recent years, so let's keep knocking on wood!"
Josh Schack, 29, and his wife, Jill, 27, said they've been attending the Orcutt Christmas parade for the last four years, since they moved to the Central Coast from Seattle after Josh accepted at job at First Christian Church.
Coming from the hustle and bustle of a large city, it's things like the Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade that helps them make the most of engaging in the "small town vibe," said Josh.
While they missed last Saturday's "Parade of Lights" in Santa Maria, the couple didn't risk missing their annual tradition in Orcutt.
"We love quirky things that always go on in this city during Christmas. Tonight we're also going to go see the Morro Bay Christmas ships," said Josh.
Josh said he and his wife are reminded during the holiday season every year that the festivities celebrate the birth of Christ.
"It's local events like this that serve as a reminder that there's a bigger story that's being written about Christmas," said Josh. "These celebrations are part of the anticipation about Christmas."
"This parade is so awesome. We love things like the junior high school marching bands, Santa Claus at the end and, of course, the dogs that are in the parade," said Jill. "It's a really sweet community event where all ages come out and it's really fun, and we notice this town loves parades. It's a close-knit feel and we really like that."