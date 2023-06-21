'Solvang 3rd Wednesday' announces 2018 Solvang Summer Concert Series line-up

Families enjoy music in the heart of downtown Solvang during the 2018 Music in the Park concert series. The series runs weekly through Aug. 30.

 Contributed Photo

Solvang's annual Summer Music in the Park Series returns weekly at 5 p.m. in Solvang Park through Aug. 30, featuring live performances by local musicians.

The Rincons will kick off the series Wednesday playing rock and pop tunes — with a twist of surfing vibes.

The 2023 concert series — showcasing classic rock 'n' roll, blues, country, and jazz — is presented by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce with title sponsor Waste Management, and other local sponsors.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you