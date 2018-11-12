Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies took a suicidal Buellton man into custody Saturday night after spending five hours convincing the man to surrender and evacuating an apartment complex in the process.
Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a suicidal subject at an apartment in the 500 block of Avenue of the Flags, where they encountered a 44-year-old man barricaded in one of the units. According to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, the man refused to come out and made statements indicating he would fill his apartment with gas and blow up the building.
Due to mental health issues, deputies have not released the Buellton man's name.
Due to the public safety risk, deputies evacuated the complex and issued an emergency notification to residents in the area to shelter in place. Santa Barbara County Fire crews were called in to turn off the gas to the building as a precaution.
"Every effort was made to resolve the situation peacefully and get the suicidal subject to surrender to law enforcement," Hoover said.
By 11:30 p.m., deputies obtained and served an arrest warrant at the residence. Upon entering the residence, officers discovered a male subject in urgent need of medical care due to a suicide attempt. A box cutter also was located inside the residence.
Hoover said the man was "combative with deputies" but was ultimately detained and transported to the hospital for medical treatment. He was later charged with making criminal threats.