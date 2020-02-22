Succulent Saturday a success at the Santa Maria Public Library

Succulent Saturday was a success.
Approximately 100 people visited the Santa Maria Public Library’s Lavagnino Plaza on Saturday morning for one of the library's regular succulent clipping exchanges.
“We set up tables in the plaza by the library’s front door,” said Librarian Gillian Speicher. “People can bring in their own pest-free clippings, browse the selection of clippings other people bring and take some of them home.
"We encourage people to bring clippings but if they don’t, that’s okay. They can still take some home.”
The library hosts three Succulent Saturdays a year; in March, June — the next one is June 13 — and October.
“We got together and said ‘let’s do something people enjoy,’” said Speicher. “We’d been to succulent shows in other places where you can go buy succulents. We wanted to do one that was free, so we came up with the idea of a succulent exchange.
“We usually get between 100 and 200 people to come out. It’s closer to 100 this year because there was a threat of rain.”
While there were numerous clouds in the sky, there was no rain in sight.
“We have our regular visitors with a number of people coming from Lompoc, Nipomo and Arroyo Grande,” said the library’s Joanna Britton. “Succulents are very user-friendly — and forgiving.”
Succulents are drought-resistant plants in which the leaves, stems or roots develop water-storing tissue.
They have formal names like Agavoideae, Asphodeloideae and Crassula Ovata that are more commonly known as agave (Agavoideae), aloe (Asphodeloideae) and jade and ice plants (Crassula Ovata).
They are often grown as ornamental plants because of their unusual appearance, as well as their ability to thrive with relatively minimal care.
“They’re easy and fun and they come in hundreds of varieties,” said Speicher. “Succulents are environmentally friendly and easy to grow.”
“You can actually take a single leaf, plant it in the ground and watch it grow,” said Dave Holland, the owner of Holland Landscaping in Arroyo Grande. “I’ve been doing landscaping for 36 years and you won’t believe what kinds of creative designs you can do with them.
“They like sandy soil with good drainage the best — just don’t over-water them. They only need to be watered every 10 days. As you add more succulents to your yard, you’ll see your water bill go down.
“And they’re easy to grow in pots," Holland added. "If you put perennial flowers in pots, they’ll eventually outgrow the pot and try to break through. Potted succulents will grow perfectly to the size of the pot.”
“I’ve been growing succulents for the last year,” said Santa Maria’s Jessica Weldon. “They’re really cool. They are easy to grow — they just take off.
“We had a baby shower for my daughter last year and we gave all the guests succulents in little pots.”
For more information about the succulent exchange or any Library program, visit the library Facebook page @SantaMariaPublicLibrary or the website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/library or call the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.