Succulent Saturday a success at the Santa Maria Public Library

Succulent Saturday was a success.

Approximately 100 people visited the Santa Maria Public Library’s Lavagnino Plaza on Saturday morning for one of the library's regular succulent clipping exchanges.

“We set up tables in the plaza by the library’s front door,” said Librarian Gillian Speicher. “People can bring in their own pest-free clippings, browse the selection of clippings other people bring and take some of them home.

"We encourage people to bring clippings but if they don’t, that’s okay. They can still take some home.”

The library hosts three Succulent Saturdays a year; in March, June — the next one is June 13 — and October.

“We got together and said ‘let’s do something people enjoy,’” said Speicher. “We’d been to succulent shows in other places where you can go buy succulents. We wanted to do one that was free, so we came up with the idea of a succulent exchange.

“We usually get between 100 and 200 people to come out. It’s closer to 100 this year because there was a threat of rain.”

While there were numerous clouds in the sky, there was no rain in sight.