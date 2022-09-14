Learn more about succulent plants this weekend as the succulent exchange returns to the Santa Maria Public Library Saturday, followed by a special succulent book craft from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the library's Shepard Hall.
Attendees are encouraged to bring pest-free clippings of their favorite succulents to share or trade with other succulent lovers, exchange ideas and tricks to keep your garden strong, and to learn more about the varieties and temperaments of these water-smart plants.
Succulents are easy to grow, and are a great eco-friendly additions to any garden offering a generally low maintenance pop of color and life.