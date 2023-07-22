The timeless Central Coast summer weather pattern of low marine clouds with pockets of fog and mist during the night and morning, partially clearing during the afternoon along the coastline with mild to warm temperatures in the coastal valleys and hot temperatures in the inland valleys will continue through Sunday.

With that said, a change in this pattern is expected later Sunday into Monday as a slug of sub-tropical moisture streams northward over our area, followed by gale-force northwesterly winds and clearing skies along the coastline during the late morning and afternoon on Tuesday through next Saturday, July 29. 

A shallow marine layer will continue to hug the coastline on Saturday and Sunday, keeping temperatures mainly in the high-50s along the beaches. The coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will see clear skies with afternoon highs in the low- to high-90s, while the inland areas (Santa Ynez) will range between 93 and 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. 

John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

