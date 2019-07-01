The play was smooth and fast and the spectators dressed in style Saturday when the eighth annual Santa Ynez Valley Polo Classic returned to Piocho Ranch at Happy Canyon Vineyard.
Proceeds from the nearly five-hour series of polo matches and activities go to support Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, which provides a variety of social and health programs for low-income residents.
For the second year, the classic included an all-women’s match leading off the day’s three scheduled matches following the event-opening Champagne reception at 10:30 a.m.
Wedged between and around the Santa Ynez Valley Championship and the Polo Classic Championship matches were luncheons in the VIP, Happy Canyon Vineyard Wine Club and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. tents, the presentation of colors and teams, the divot stomp during the first intermission and the popular women’s hat contests.
Because the classic is billed as “an opportunity to be a part of the style and glamour of polo,” those in the VIP tent are encouraged to dress for the occasion — men in summer suits and women in sundresses “and their most daring of hats.”
But spectators in the wine and beer tents as well as the general admission area tend toward dressing in style, especially in the women’s hats department.
Contest winners, who received gift baskets, were announced during the second intermission.
The classic wrapped up at 3 p.m. with the awards ceremony at midfield, where spectators could mingle with players and ponies as the perpetual winner’s trophy, Carlos Gracida Sportsmanship Award, Best Playing String of Ponies and Best Playing Pony awards were presented.
