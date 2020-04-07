Stuffed animals encourage coronavirus safety

Stuffed animals encourage coronavirus safety

From the April 7 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
040720 Coronavirus toys 01.jpg

Stuffed Easter bunnies wear breathing masks on a balcony of a home on Pelham Drive near Lompoc on Tuesday morning.

 Len Wood, Staff

Stuffed animal toys on display in Lompoc are encouraging CDC-approved behavior.

Easter bunnies on the balcony of a Mesa Oaks home near Lompoc are wearing protective masks and practicing social distancing.

Three dogs in the window of Better Beds and Mattresses furniture store in Lompoc are socially isolating themselves and wearing breathing masks.

040720 Coronavirus toys 02.jpg

Toy dogs wear breathing masks in a display in the window of Better Beds and Furniture on West Ocean Avenue in Lompoc.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News