Students, staff celebrate Black History Month at Lompoc's La Honda STEAM Academy

The students and staff at La Honda STEAM Academy wrapped up February on Friday with a pair of assemblies to celebrate Black History Month.

The presentations, which were offered to all students, included comments from guest speakers, poetry readings, songs and a recording of the famed “I Have a Dream” speech that was delivered by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963.

The assemblies were coordinated by Milton Washington, a staff member at the Lompoc elementary campus.

“It's been a great opportunity for me and, I think, for the students, as well,” Washington said. “It’s a learning opportunity, so they learn about people who they might not otherwise know or hear about.”

Among the songs included in the program were “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around” and “We Shall Overcome,” which were both popular during protests in the American civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. Additionally, a fourth-grade class sang a version of “This Little Light of Mine,” which also became closely connected to the civil rights movement.