Seventy-five Santa Maria High School students and community members got a chance to see the PCPA play "Mother Road" during a tour of Hancock College last week.
The field trip Thursday to see the play and Hancock's campus was a chance to treat the students to a well-deserved, off-campus educational opportunity, according to Ricardo Valencia, Santa Maria High School Latino studies teacher. The trip also helped to encourage students to attend college after graduating high school.
"During the trip to AHC, it genuinely opened my eyes as they guided us through campus. They encouraged us to go to college," said junior Leslie Hernandez. "The PCPA program was really amazing too."
Giving up time from their spring break, several Hancock students held a panel for the high schoolers where they answered questions about the college experience. According to Valencia, they encouraged the youth to honor the sacrifices of their families by attaining higher education and not letting obstacles get in the way of their success.
"Our local youth should have the chance to see a world-class play that is culturally relevant and that encourages people to empathize with the struggles of marginalized communities," Valencia said. "I would like to thank the PCPA and all of the AHC staff for inviting us and providing an excellent tour of the campus."
The play, written by Octavio Solis, tells the story of migrant farmworkers trying to find their way home. Inspired by John Steinbeck's "The Grapes of Wrath," the story deals with themes relating to family, injustice toward immigrants and farmworkers, racism, homophobia and more.
"The field trip gave me a sense of home," said senior Dira Sanchez, who was recently admitted to UC Berkeley. "The actor who played Martin did a great job portraying the life of a field worker, which is something many of us can relate to."
Junior Lupita Tovar added, "I enjoyed the play. It brought awareness to how racism was and is still an issue in America. The actors put a lot of emotion into the role they played. Their acting made me feel like I was there to witness the racism the character Martin went through because he was Mexican American."
Sunday marked the end of the run of "Mother Road" at the PCPA. Up next for the conservatory will be "Into the Woods," a musical running from April 28 to May 15.