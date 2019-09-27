The student-run experimental pumpkin patch at Los Flores Ranch will be open to the public each Friday to Sunday through Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the last entry allowed at 6 p.m.
In addition to selling pumpkins and fresh produce grown by local high school students, The Patch will feature a corn maze, food vendors, an agricultural exhibit, an animal exhibit, life-size games, live music and a craft area for kids.
The month-long event will create a platform for students to showcase their hard work and provide families of all backgrounds with a budget-friendly and family-oriented fall attraction, an event spokeswoman said.
The Patch is a partnership between the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Betteravia Farms to provide free agricultural education programs to more than 60 high school students in the Santa Maria Valley.
Students participate in monthly workdays and outreach programs to gain experience in land and crop production, leadership, teamwork and commitment, the spokesman said.
For this year's patch, students grew three acres of pumpkins, two acres of corn and an assortment of produce.
Special events vary by week, and the calendar of events can be seen at www.thepatchsantamaria.com.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.