Longtime student and family advocate Margot Olivarria has been honored with the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Key to the District Award.
Olivarria, the Family Outreach Advocate Supervisor, has worked with the district for 41 years, and is so synonymous with SMBSD that most people think she is an employee of the school district.
However, she is employed by Family Service Agency, an organization that the district partners with to provide outreach mentors at each school and family outreach advocates that work districtwide.
Olivarria was one of the first outreach mentors and spent many years supporting students at Adam Elementary and then El Camino Junior High School before advancing to oversee the district’s entire Family Outreach program when it expanded.
“Almost everyone in the district knows Margot, or Mrs. O,” said Linda Cordero, the SMBSD board member who selected Olivarria for the award. “She is the face of Santa Maria-Bonita School District.”
As the lead family outreach advocate, Olivarria works with the most challenged families and students in the district. She is on-call seven days a week, 24 hours a day to support families when there is a death, a fire, a hospitalization, a runaway teen, or a dozen other traumatic possibilities.
Olivarria helps families find resources for unexpected expenses, medical care, family and youth counseling, housing, clothing, food, and much more. By removing these barriers, she knows that children are more likely to attend school regularly and excel academically.
After the standing ovation in her honor at the Sept. 13 board meeting, Olivarria thanked her managers and coworkers from Family Services Agency and SMBSD.
“There is a saying that I use every day … 'All that you do with love turns out well.’ And that is what I live for and have done,” she said.
Olivarria, who speaks English, Spanish and Tagalog, works closely with parents/guardians in their homes, places of work, and at the schools to help empower them to become their own advocates for what their families and children need.
She connects families to agencies, services and resources that improve their quality of life.
“She has worked very hard over 41 years to build trust within our community,” noted Cordero during the award presentation. “You often see her at many different outreach events.”
Olivarria sits on the board of directors for the Shoes for Students non-profit organization and is an active member of Altrusa International of Golden Valley. She started a student clothes closet at the SMBSD administration building where parents/guardians bring their children to select gently pre-owned clothing, new toiletries, school supplies and more.
Backpack giveaway events are a staple of her department. Olivarria is a key organizer of Christmastime toy giveaways, partnering with the California Highway Patrol and other agencies. During the pandemic, Olivarria and her department at the school district were among the first to provide essential supplies such as hand sanitizer, soap and masks to the community and for the duration.
Olivarria and her team of 10 family outreach advocates are instrumental in supporting families at the district’s three monthly Thrive Healthy School Pantry events that distribute food, clothing, information and other necessities.
“She gives her all to the families so their kids can be successful,” said Cordero. “This year, the theme in our district is ‘Service is an act of love.’ There is no one who embodies that spirit more than Margot.”
While working at El Camino Junior High, Olivarria initiated student clubs that focused on school spirit and community service.
“Margot has made a huge impact on thousands of families in the district,” said Brian Zimmerman, director of student and family services for SMBSD. “In her 40 plus years in the district she has positively impacted multiple generations of students and families and assisted them so they could be successful in our schools.”
Olivarria has lived in Santa Maria most of her life. She attended SMBSD schools for elementary and junior high. She went to high school at St. Joseph High School and graduated from UCSB with a degree in psychology.
She then spent three years working with the Peace Corps in the Philippines. Her siblings also work in education. Olivarria and her husband Steve Lauterio have two daughters, Laura and Sandi, sons-in-law Anthony Vega and Kenny Zink, and grandchildren Mila and Leo. She enjoys traveling and discovering new restaurants.