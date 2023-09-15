Longtime student and family advocate Margot Olivarria has been honored with the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Key to the District Award.

Olivarria, the Family Outreach Advocate Supervisor, has worked with the district for 41 years, and is so synonymous with SMBSD that most people think she is an employee of the school district.

However, she is employed by Family Service Agency, an organization that the district partners with to provide outreach mentors at each school and family outreach advocates that work districtwide.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you