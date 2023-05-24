The Pioneer Valley High School administration placed the campus on lockdown Wednesday after an investigation discovered a student had a gun in their vehicle on campus, police said.
Sgt. Andy Magallon said the Santa Maria Police Department received a call for assistance from the school at 10:43 a.m.
School administrators were investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday and received information that a student may have brought a gun to school. That led to the search of a student's vehicle on campus and the discovery of a handgun, Magallon said.