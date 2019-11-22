A group of students from Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School had an idea that blossomed into a community art project that pays homage to the city of Guadalupe.
The artwork, a mural painted on a metal sheet, was unveiled Friday afternoon during a ceremony located near the school on Main Street. It features an image of a bobcat, the district mascot, jumping onto the Oso Flaco bridge.
The project was the culmination of 10 weeks’ worth of work by seventh- and eight-graders in a study skills class taught by teacher Michael Phares.
“The goal of the class is to teach them not just how to study as a student but how to apply those skills in real life,” he said.
To that end, Phares proposed that the students put together two semester-long large projects during that year.
“The kids mentioned they liked the Squire Foundation art pieces around town and said they wanted to create their own,” he said.
The class received assistance from the metal shop class at Righetti High School to construct the metal stand on which the mural rests, and the Squire Foundation helped arrange for an artist from Hancock College to guide the piece.
“They made an amazing piece of art that they can leave behind as they move on,” Phares said, adding it was gratifying to see students stretch their abilities and put together a project they didn’t know they were capable of pulling off.
“I’ve heard students say things like, ‘I didn't know I had artistic talent,’” he said. “It’s cool to see.”
Steve McDonald, the owner of Guadalupe Hardware Co., signed on as a sponsor, providing the metal canvas, brushes, paint and all the necessary materials to complete the mural.
Phares said he was grateful the school administration greenlighted the project, which was nontraditional for a study skills class.
“They took a chance and now we have this beautiful artwork to represent this class as they move on,” he said.”