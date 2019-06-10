The cause of a fire that damaged a northeast Santa Maria home on Saturday night is under investigation.
Around 9 p.m., the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a home at North College Drive and East Hermosa Street with four engines, one truck company and a battalion chief after receiving multiple reports of a house fire.
When firefighters arrived, flames were progressing through the house, a department spokesman said. An interior attack by firefighters coordinated with crews performing vertical ventilation on the roof brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
All occupants exited the home before firefighters arrived, a department spokesman said. Two individuals were transported to the hospital by American Medical Response.
A board-up company secured the building and the property was turned over to the owner.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
