A structure fire that broke out around 9 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Titan Street in Orcutt was knocked down quickly by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a fire spokesman said.
All occupants were able to safely get out of the house, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The fire apparently broke out in a clothes dryer and spread into a storage area, but the flames were contained to the garage, he said.
County Fire crews were still on the scene mopping up about an hour later, Bertucelli said.