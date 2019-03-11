Fire crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Fire departments extinguished a structure fire in the 3800 block of Angeles Road this morning.
After initially being reported as a possible backyard burn, crews determined the fire had spread to the attic of the attached garage, according to emergency scanner traffic. Several trucks responded to the call.
Crews reported the fire had been knocked down at 10:15 a.m. And investigator now is trying to determine a cause.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.