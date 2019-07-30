A project to replace roadway striping and pavement markers will continue on highways 154 and 166 East this week, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions on Highway 154 at Edison Street in Santa Ynez on Tuesday and Wednesday during the overnight hours of 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., the spokesman said.
On Highway 166 East around New Cuyama, motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions Thursday from Cottonwood Canyon Road to the junction with Highway 33 during the overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Motorists can expect minimal delays during the roadwork, the spokesman said.
Similar improvements also will take place on highways 41 and 46 in San Luis Obispo County, with details on construction at those locations to be announced when the dates and times are certain.
Crisp Company of Bloomington is the contractor on the $4 million project, which is expected to be complete in August, the spokesman said.