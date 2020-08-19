String of heat records in Santa Maria broken by smoke, wind

Santa Maria’s five-day string of record-setting temperatures was broken Tuesday, but all of northern Santa Barbara County continued to bake Wednesday under a high-pressure dome centered over the Four Corners area.
National Weather Service forecasters issued an excessive heat warning for the inland areas of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and a heat advisory for the coastal areas of both counties through Thursday, followed by cooling Friday and Saturday.
Forecasters are calling for highs of 85 Thursday, 82 Friday and 81 Saturday in Santa Maria and 84 Thursday, 78 Friday and 80 Saturday in Lompoc.
Temperatures in Lompoc and Santa Maria dropped from the low 90s and high 80s over the weekend to the middle and low 80s Wednesday, which Pacific Gas and Electric Co. meteorologist John Lindsey attributed to wildfire smoke and winds blowing off the ocean.
“I think the northwesterly winds down there kept you cool enough [to not break a record],” Lindsey said Wednesday afternoon. “Santa Maria has been standing between 81 and 82 since 9 a.m. But I think all the smoke is keeping it from reaching a record, too.”
Santa Maria just missed setting a record for the sixth-straight day Tuesday when it hit 89, just 1 degree short of the 90-degree record for that date set in 1986, Lindsey said.
Lompoc also just missed the record there Tuesday, reaching 84 degrees. The record there for the date is 85, set in 1997.
On Wednesday, Santa Maria reached 84 degrees, while Lompoc climbed to 85.
“But I don’t think you’re going to set a record [in Santa Maria] today, or in Lompoc,” he added at 1:50 p.m., before the temperatures peaked about an hour later.
Santa Maria’s record for the date is 96 degrees, set in 1997, and Lompoc’s record is 94, also set in 1997.
While there is no database for comparing temperatures in Santa Ynez Valley, the area upheld its reputation for far exceeding the summertime highs in Santa Maria and Lompoc, hitting 106 on Tuesday.
“Oh, it’s smokin’ up in Santa Ynez,” Lindsey said, listing the temperature at 104 degrees. “That’s hotter than Paso Robles. … Paso Robles is having a hard time reaching 100 today. It hit 99 at 12 [noon] and has stayed at 99 degrees.
“All the smoke has really reduced the temperatures around the area,” he said.
The smoke swirling through the Central Coast and, indeed, the entire state is the result of hundreds of wildfires triggered by a rash of lightning strikes that began early Saturday as subtropical moisture streamed up from Baja California.
In the 72 hours prior to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 10,849 lightning strikes were recorded, sparking 367 new wildfires, 23 of them considered major blazes, a Cal Fire spokesman said.
The clockwise rotation of the high-pressure dome has picked up the smoke of fires burning from one end of the state to the other and sent it flowing right back through.
“I’ve seen more smoke in a defined area before,” Lindsey said. “But I’ve never seen it so bad over such a wide area.”
A smoke-tracking website showed the smoke concentration at 500 milligrams per square meter from the Bay Area eastward.
“That’s as bad as it gets,” Lindsey said. “What I’m hoping is these gale-force northwest winds will help clear it out.”
Cal Fire said the largest wildfire burning in its jurisdiction is the SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties that ignited Tuesday, had burned 85,000 acres by noon Wednesday and was 5% contained.
Large fires in Southern California sending smoke northward include the Apple fire that started July 31 in Riverside County, has burned 33,424 acres and is 95% contained, and the Lake fire that’s been burning eight days in Angeles National Forest, has consumed 26,000 acres and is 38% contained.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said so far this year, California has experienced 6,754 fires compared to about 4,000 at this time last year. He said Arizona and Texas have sent resources to help battle the state’s wildfires.
