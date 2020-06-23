Striking a chord: Singer Tayla Valencia claims 2020 Flower Festival queen crown

When Tayla Valencia began plotting out her campaign for this year’s Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest, the 18-year-old decided to place a heavy focus on connecting with community members through song.
Valencia, who graduated this month from Cabrillo High School, is a trained vocalist who has performed with the Cabrillo High Madrigal Singers and whose campaign was sponsored by the Certain Sparks Music Foundation, an organization Valencia credits with helping her to become the person and artist she is.
Although almost all of those plans were ultimately wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday’s coronation still provided music to Valencia’s ears.
Valencia broke down in tears after it was revealed she had been selected from among eight candidates for the title of 2020 Flower Festival Queen. The announcement was made during a ceremony held on a private ranch just east of the city.
“I was very surprised,” Valencia said. “And just very happy.”
Valencia was crowned by 2019 Queen Emily Rich, who played a key part in Valencia succeeding her.
Lompoc's 2020 SpringFest celebration, which typically kicks off the local festival calendar, was canceled Friday amid growing concern surrounding COVID-19, the coronavirus that has become a global pandemic.
Valencia said she grew up watching the queens of past years and is actually friends with Rich and 2018 Queen Kaitlyn Chui, a fellow singer. Valencia said it was after hearing from those past two queens, both of whom also attended Cabrillo High, that she decided to enter this year’s contest.
“They always said it was a really good experience and I knew that I’d regret it if I didn’t run,” she said.
“It turned out pretty good,” she added, laughing.
This year’s competition was unlike any other in the long-running program’s history.
The coronavirus crisis forced the queen candidates to abandon many of the fundraising and other events they traditionally host. It also was the reason behind this summer’s Flower Festival being canceled — it had been scheduled for June 24 through 28 — for the first time in the event’s 68-year history.
Valencia said it was “heartbreaking” to not be able to do much of the community outreach she had planned — she was set to deliver singing telegrams and perform at various events — but she noted that she still enjoyed the process.
The candidates rode four apiece on two separate trailers that were pulled by trucks along H Street and Ocean Avenue. They waved to on-lookers and celebrated a contest that is unlike any other in the event's history.
“I didn’t get the full experience of the campaign, but I would say it was still a fulfilling experience,” she said. “All the girls I ran with were really nice. All of us are really good friends now.”
Valencia credits her fellow candidates for keeping the contest fun.
She was joined in the competition by Dallas Bedrosian, Anastasia deMorris, Kenley Grossini, Rodaina Maida, Paloma Pacheco, Kilee Payne, and Jasmin Salas.
“I love every single girl that ran,” Valencia said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group to run with. They’re all amazing.”
Sue Beltran, who served in the advisory role of "queen mom" this year, also commended the candidates and the community for keeping the contest alive this year despite all the setbacks.
“They managed to get through the pandemic, cancellations and all the obstacles in between,” Beltran said. “They missed out on so much, but it turned out awesome. Once again, the community of Lompoc came through.”
Valencia plans to attend Hancock College this fall before transferring next year to California Lutheran University, where she intends to major in vocal performance.
Much of what she will do as queen is tentative due to the pandemic.
Valencia noted that festival organizers would like to have her and her court participate in this year’s Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade, and she said there are plans for this year’s court to also participate in the 2021 Flower Festival Parade, since this year’s parade was canceled due to the health crisis.
Regardless of how her future schedule looks, Valencia is hopeful to be a part of Lompoc’s recovery.
“I want to get really involved in the community and I want to do fun stuff with kids and make appearances and I want people to know that I genuinely love Lompoc, because I do,” she said. “Hopefully, even with the pandemic, I can do some fun things and help the community get back on its feet after everything [clears up].”
062020 Flower Festival Queen 003.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 006.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 003.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 001.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 005.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 005.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 002.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 008.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 010.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 016.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 014.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 013.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 012.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 011.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 017.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 018.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 019.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 020.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 015.jpg
062020 Flower Festival Queen 004.jpg
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.