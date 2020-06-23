Striking a chord: Singer Tayla Valencia claims 2020 Flower Festival queen crown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When Tayla Valencia began plotting out her campaign for this year’s Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest, the 18-year-old decided to place a heavy focus on connecting with community members through song.

Valencia, who graduated this month from Cabrillo High School, is a trained vocalist who has performed with the Cabrillo High Madrigal Singers and whose campaign was sponsored by the Certain Sparks Music Foundation, an organization Valencia credits with helping her to become the person and artist she is.

Although almost all of those plans were ultimately wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday’s coronation still provided music to Valencia’s ears.

Valencia broke down in tears after it was revealed she had been selected from among eight candidates for the title of 2020 Flower Festival Queen. The announcement was made during a ceremony held on a private ranch just east of the city.

“I was very surprised,” Valencia said. “And just very happy.”

Valencia was crowned by 2019 Queen Emily Rich, who played a key part in Valencia succeeding her.

