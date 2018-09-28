As Santa Maria finishes up a report on the health of all of the city’s streets that shows a slight worsening of pavement conditions, the city is set to revamp its roadway maintenance program.
The report — which city officials are currently finalizing — is based on a survey of the city’s roads that was conducted over the summer by San Luis Obispo-based Pavement Engineering Inc. (PEI). The company analyzed hundreds of street segments in the city, giving each out a numerical score from 0 to 100 that indicates the health of the roadway and determines how urgently the segment needs to be treated.
The survey incorporated all of Santa Maria's roadways, which consists of 228 centerline miles, 536 lane miles and a total of 1,142 road segments. Road segments generally range from a quarter- to half-mile in length.
“This is the first time — that I know of — that we’ve done a survey with this level of detail,” said Rodger Olds, principal civil engineer.
According to Pavement Engineering Inc.'s survey, the city’s Pavement Condition Index (PCI) score — which is the average of all the city’s streets — is 70, down five points from the 75 PCI score the city’s streets had when the survey started.
A street with a PCI score of 100 would indicate a newly paved road, while a street with a PCI score below 70 begins to show cracking or other distress. A score of 80 or above is generally considered very good, city engineers said. A road will typically lose two or three PCI points per year due to weathering and use.
City officials attribute the drop in the city’s PCI score to the fact that the most recent survey was a "boots-on-the-ground" review, compared to the previous PCI, which was calculated used a "windshield survey," meaning road scores were determined by observing streets from the window of a vehicle.
“Windshield surveys are not as accurate,” Olds said. “This survey that we did, we had certified raters on the ground do a rating of each roadway segment. It’s not an opinion — it’s a very regimented, standardized process. Now that we’ve done this, we have a clear picture of where our roads are.”
On Tuesday, the City Council will hear a presentation on the health of the city’s streets and what actions the city plans to take moving forward to improve its PCI score.
Going forward, the management of Santa Maria’s roadways will utilize a database program titled StreetSaver.
“[StreetSaver] is a very powerful tool that we can use,” Olds said. “Not only does it track the condition of all our pavements but it also helps us to budget and plan our maintenance.”
To keep StreetSaver up to date, the pavement score for the city’s major thoroughfares will be rerated every two years, Olds said. Residential streets will receive new ratings every four years.
The goal of a roadway maintenance program is to make sure the right street gets the right treatment at the right time, Olds said.
Once streets have been graded, the city can choose from several different treatments, like slurry seals, chip seals or overlays.
Slurry seals — a process in which cracks are filled and existing pavement is preserved — and chip seals — protective coatings of asphalt and crushed rocks — are preventative measures that extend the life of streets that are only mild to moderately weathered, Olds said.
The goal is to perform treatments like chip seals and slurry seals before streets deteriorate to a point where they are no longer effective because other treatments — like overlays — dramatically increase in price.
However, treatments applied earlier than necessary are inefficient and wasteful.
“We’re working to develop a five-year pavement management plan,” Olds said. “In order to best manage the public dollar that’s spent on roadway maintenance, we want to make sure we’re not wasting money.”
To jump-start the process, city engineers are utilizing a $3.76 million roadway maintenance budget — made up of Measure A, gas tax and SB-1 funds — each year for the next two years. The amount is up by more than $1 million from the 2017-18 fiscal year budget, when the city spent roughly $2.5 million on slurry seals, chip seals and thin maintenance overlays.
City officials hope they can eventually bring the city's PCI up to 80 with its program.
“Ultimately, our goal is to provide a good driving experience to the people of Santa Maria,” Olds said.