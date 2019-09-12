Two streets around the Santa Maria High School campus will be closed to vehicle traffic on either Friday, Monday or Tuesday due to an ongoing city street resurfacing project.
Camino Colegio from Broadway to the school parking lot will be closed Friday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Any vehicles parked on the street will be towed, and drivers should expect traffic delays in the area, a city spokesman said. Through traffic to the Camino parking lot will be open.
On Monday and Tuesday, Thornburg Street from Morrison Avenue to Stowell Road will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and any parked vehicles will be towed, he said.
Through traffic to the Thornburg staff lots will be allowed.
Overflow parking for students will be available at the Santa Maria Fairpark, said Kenny Klein, public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.