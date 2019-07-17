Scores of street rods and muscle cars will gather in Old Orcutt on Saturday for the 39th annual Bent Axles Car Show.
The show, which is located by the intersection of Clark Avenue and Broadway, is a Central Coast mainstay that draws participants from all over California.
Ann McKindley, president of the Bent Axles Club, said organizers expect around 200 cars to participate during Saturday's show.
It will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is free for the public to attend.
A portion of Broadway will be closed down as owners show off their Chevys, Oldsmobiles, Pontiacs, Fords and other classic American cars.
Founded in 1980, the annual show has become something of a chance for the approximately 70 families that make up the club’s members to reconnect.
“A lot of us have been here for so long that we're more like family than club members,” said McKindley, whose been with the club for the past 28 years.
In addition to the cars, the show features giveaways, raffles, vendors, a 50/50 drawing, t-shirt sales and live music.
The proceeds from the raffle, which usually amount to several thousand dollars, is all donated to local charities, McKindley said.
“It’s important when you’re in a car club to do things for the community,” she said. “We believe that you should give back.”
Each year, club members participate in the Santa Barbara County Foodbank's turkey drive at Thanksgiving and Salvation Army’s toy drive at Christmas, McKindkley said.
In addition to Saturday’s show, organizers will hold a meet and greet for early arrivals in the parking lot of the Radisson Hotel, next to the Santa Maria Public Airport, on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The weekend concludes for participants on Sunday with a poker run that begins at 9 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel and ends at Pioneer Park with a Santa Maria-style barbecue lunch.