You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Street improvement project in Santa Maria kicks off with almost $3M in repairs planned
alert top story

Street improvement project in Santa Maria kicks off with almost $3M in repairs planned

{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Santa Maria launched a $2.8 million street improvement project this week that will repair the concrete along nearly three miles of city roads. 

CalPortland Construction has been contracted for the project, which is slated to last through September and is funded by SB-1 gas tax dollars, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The first stage of the project will include the repair of concrete in sidewalks, curbs, gutters and ramps.

Santa Maria announces no trash, recycling services on Memorial Day

In the second stage, contractors will remove "failed asphalt" and replace it with a hot asphalt overlay, to be painted with new traffic striping. 

This new asphalt overlay is expected to last 10 to 12 years, van de Kamp said.

"The contractor will post construction notices along streets with the dates and times when parking will be prohibited," van de Kamp said. "Traffic and parking on surrounding streets will be impacted by the project while work is being performed.

"The driving public may experience delays during construction. It is recommended to use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays and minimize the inconveniences to motorists and residents." 

The following streets are included in the overlay project:

  • South Depot Street from Battles Road to Stowell Road
  • Pine Street from West Grant Street to West Monroe Street
  • Barrington Drive from West Gaylene Drive to West Creston Street
  • West Creston Street from North Western Avenue to North Railroad Avenue
  • Las Flores Way from South Superior Street to South Railroad Avenue
  • South Superior Street from West Camino Colegio to West Liberty Street
  • Pershing Street from South Superior Street to South Railroad Avenue
  • Mariposa Way from South Superior Street to South Railroad Avenue
  • South Lucas Drive from East Orange Street to East Boone Street
  • North Curryer Street from West Fesler Street to West Main Street
  • Farrell Drive from Palisade Drive to East Jones Street
  • Estes Drive from Farrell Drive to Marilyn Way
  • Marilyn Way from Palisade Drive to Marian Drive
  • Marian Drive from Palisade Drive to East Jones Street

Questions may be directed to the Engineering Division of the Department of Public Works at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.

Photos: Santa Maria firefighters train to fight aircraft blazes

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News