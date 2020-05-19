Street improvement project in Santa Maria kicks off with almost $3M in repairs planned

The city of Santa Maria launched a $2.8 million street improvement project this week that will repair the concrete along nearly three miles of city roads.
CalPortland Construction has been contracted for the project, which is slated to last through September and is funded by SB-1 gas tax dollars, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The first stage of the project will include the repair of concrete in sidewalks, curbs, gutters and ramps.
In the second stage, contractors will remove "failed asphalt" and replace it with a hot asphalt overlay, to be painted with new traffic striping.
This new asphalt overlay is expected to last 10 to 12 years, van de Kamp said.
"The contractor will post construction notices along streets with the dates and times when parking will be prohibited," van de Kamp said. "Traffic and parking on surrounding streets will be impacted by the project while work is being performed.
"The driving public may experience delays during construction. It is recommended to use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays and minimize the inconveniences to motorists and residents."
The following streets are included in the overlay project:
- South Depot Street from Battles Road to Stowell Road
- Pine Street from West Grant Street to West Monroe Street
- Barrington Drive from West Gaylene Drive to West Creston Street
- West Creston Street from North Western Avenue to North Railroad Avenue
- Las Flores Way from South Superior Street to South Railroad Avenue
- South Superior Street from West Camino Colegio to West Liberty Street
- Pershing Street from South Superior Street to South Railroad Avenue
- Mariposa Way from South Superior Street to South Railroad Avenue
- South Lucas Drive from East Orange Street to East Boone Street
- North Curryer Street from West Fesler Street to West Main Street
- Farrell Drive from Palisade Drive to East Jones Street
- Estes Drive from Farrell Drive to Marilyn Way
- Marilyn Way from Palisade Drive to Marian Drive
- Marian Drive from Palisade Drive to East Jones Street
Questions may be directed to the Engineering Division of the Department of Public Works at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
