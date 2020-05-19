Street improvement project in Santa Maria kicks off with almost $3M in repairs planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Santa Maria launched a $2.8 million street improvement project this week that will repair the concrete along nearly three miles of city roads.

CalPortland Construction has been contracted for the project, which is slated to last through September and is funded by SB-1 gas tax dollars, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The first stage of the project will include the repair of concrete in sidewalks, curbs, gutters and ramps.

In the second stage, contractors will remove "failed asphalt" and replace it with a hot asphalt overlay, to be painted with new traffic striping.

This new asphalt overlay is expected to last 10 to 12 years, van de Kamp said.

"The contractor will post construction notices along streets with the dates and times when parking will be prohibited," van de Kamp said. "Traffic and parking on surrounding streets will be impacted by the project while work is being performed.

"The driving public may experience delays during construction. It is recommended to use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays and minimize the inconveniences to motorists and residents."

The following streets are included in the overlay project: