More than 100 farmworkers from around the Santa Maria Valley held a rally Sunday and marched outside the Strawberry Festival in honor of May Day, asking the question "what about us?"
Around the world, May 1 is considered International Workers' Day — a similar celebration to Labor Day in the United States — honoring the work and achievements of the labor movement.
To celebrate, local nonprofits Future Leaders of America, Mixteco Indígena Community Organizing Project and Central Coast Alliance for a Sustainable Economy organized a rally outside the Future Leaders of America office before marching past the Santa Maria Strawberry Festival.
"It was a celebration," said Rebeca Garcia, a policy advocate for CAUSE. "It's about worker solidarity and uplifting them, while shining a light on the struggles they faces."
The rally featured several speakers who took part in farmworker strikes over the last several years, including one worker from the Rancho Laguna strike in 2020, which resulted in higher wages for strawberry workers. Also among the speakers was a lawyer from the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, who explained to workers their legal rights pertaining to wages, unions and strikes.
After the rally, the group marched down Broadway Street, turning to the Strawberry Festival along Stowell Avenue. Many held signs asking for increased wages and better working conditions, with their primary slogan being, "y nosotros que?," or "what about us?"
According to organizers, the march was not a specific protest or strike, but they said the Strawberry Festival's return on May Day gave them a symbolic opportunity to shine a light on workers' rights.
"The [strawberry] industry brings in a billion dollars to not just Santa Maria but Santa Barbara County as a whole. When you look at worker pay, and how much rent, gas and groceries have gone up, it's absurd," Garcia said. "As we celebrate the strawberry and what it means to our community, we should celebrate those who pick them."
After the march past the festival, it ended in Minami Park, where organizers handed out information packets, as well as COVID-19 tests, masks and personal protective equipment.