Strawberries remained Santa Barbara County's top crop in 2022 and cauliflower climbed to No. 2, leaving wine grapes again at No. 3 for a second consecutive year, according to the 2022 Agricultural Crop Production Report.

The statistical crop report, released by County Agricultural Commissioner Jose Chang on July 26, summarizes production numbers for the Santa Barbara County agricultural industry and includes acreage and gross value. It does not take into account costs associated with labor, planting, irrigation, and distribution, among other production activities.

"This year’s crop production report highlights the work and many years of service Cathy Fisher provided as Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner/Weights and Measures Director," said Chang. "Her commitment to customer service and collaboration is one to be commended."

