Three large transport vehicles will roll along state highways in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties next week, starting Wednesday, to deliver wind turbine blades to the Strauss Wind Energy project under construction near Lompoc area, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Similar trips are expected to occur intermittently over the next three months, said Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers.
He said the transports are scheduled to leave the Port of Stockton via Interstate 5 and arrive in San Luis Obispo County using Highway 46 East to Highway 101, then following that south into Santa Barbara County.
In Santa Maria, the transport vehicles will use Union Valley Parkway to reach Highway 135, then will connect with Highway 1 and follow that to reach the Strauss project site south of Lompoc during the overnight hours.
After the blades are transferred onto Blade Lifter Trucks, the transport vehicles will collapse in size and return to Stockton along Highway 1 and Highway 246 through Lompoc between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, although the preferred time is from 9 to 11 a.m., Shivers said.
The vehicles will be escorted by the California Highway Patrol, and electronic message boards will be used to inform motorists of the project, which is being managed by Baywa r.e. of Sacramento under a Caltrans permit.
For updates on state highways on the Central Coast, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at https//dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.