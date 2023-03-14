 Skip to main content
Strauss Wind Energy project in Lompoc set to go 'live' by summer

Strauss Wind Energy project in Lompoc set to go 'live' by summer

Ninety-five megawatts of electricity generated by 27 spinning wind turbine blades — reportedly enough to power 44,000 residential homes — will go live once the switch is hit on the Strauss Wind Energy Project in Lompoc.

The $150 million clean energy project, which began in 2001 as the Lompoc Wind Project until its purchase by developer Baywa r.e. in 2016, initially sought to erect 29 wind turbine generators on a 2,970-acre energy farm located at the south end of town along the ridgetops near the end of San Miguelito Road.

However, due to geography and soil issues, the global renewable energy developer recently scaled back the project to 27 turbines, according to Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Senior Planner Rey Harmon, who said further details on that decision were unavailable.

030823 Strauss Wind Project 2.jpg

The $150 million clean energy project in Lompoc, which initially sought to erect 29 wind turbine generators on an energy farm located at the south end of town along the ridgetops near the end of San Miguelito Road, was recently scaled back to include 27 turbines due to geography and soil issues.

So far 25 of the anticipated 27 wind turbines have been erected on a 2,970-acre energy farm located at the south end of Lompoc along the ridgetops near the end of San Miguelito Road. Recent storms have reportedly slowed down progress on the project which is now slated to go live between April 1 and June 30.
030823 Strauss Wind Project 1.jpg

The Strauss Wind Energy Project, which began in 2001 as the Lompoc Wind Project until its purchase by developer Baywa r.e. in 2016, is estimated to go operational sometime between April 1 and June 30.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

