A legacy created by the late Robert “Bob” Stowasser is celebrating 50 years of selling vehicles in Santa Maria.
The Stowasser Buick GMC dealership in Santa Maria will officially mark its 50th anniversary with a celebration at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the dealership's car lot, 600 Betteravia Road. Highlights of the event will include food trucks, bounce houses and giveaways, including Disneyland tickets.
Jacob and Robert "Rob" Stowasser credit the vision of Bob Stowasser, who died May 8 at the age of 87, for the dealership's longevity.
“He was the driving force behind that and the risks involved,” Rob Stowasser said from his office inside the Stowasser dealership.
“(My grandpa) started from scratch," add Jacob Stowasser, 31, who is Rob Stowasser's son and serves as the dealership's general manager. "It’s kind of cool, and it is prideful to keep it going for him.”
Bob Stowasser and his family arrived in Santa Maria during the late 1960s via Los Angeles County. Already established as a dealership owner, he ventured out to Santa Maria in 1968 with the purchase of Van Wyk Pontiac and Cadillac on North Broadway. The Stowassers started out selling Cadillacs and Mazdas on the lot after purchasing the Van Wyk dealership.
There were some challenges during those North Broadway years, according to Rob Stowasser.
“That end of town was getting a little bit rough,” the 61-year-old said. “The building was getting old. When it rained, we would place coffee cans to catch the raindrops inside.”
One incident Rob Stowasser remembers vividly: A car, driven by a drunken driver, slammed through a corner of the Stowasser building.
“There was no safety glass on the windows," Rob Stowasser recalled. "We thought someone threw a bomb in there. Luckily, not one of our workers was killed, but the driver was.”
Through it all, Bob Stowasser sought ways to best serve the Santa Maria Valley.
One decision he made was placing trucks on his lot, since he saw multiple pickups rolling down the nearby roads and highways. Trucks became a huge seller for the Stowassers.
“He realized Santa Maria was truck country,” Rob Stowasser said. “So we gave up Cadillac and Mazda to get GMC in here.”
Another bold decision was moving out of the current location to a deserted area of town off Highway 101, on Betteravia Road.
“All the car dealers used to be there at the end of town," Rob Stowasser said. "But then, one by one, they started to either go out of business or start moving away and we were the last one (on North Broadway)."
The decision to move to Betteravia Road in October 1998 yielded good economic results for both the Stowasser family and the city, as the dealership now is surrounded by the fast-growing Crossroads Shopping Center and Enos Ranch. Honda and BMW dealerships also neighbor the Stowasser building, comprising the largest car park in Santa Maria.
“He could have stayed on North Broadway and we would have been fine and toughed it out. But he took a chance,” Rob Stowasser said.
Family members now are looking forward to celebrating the dealership's long tenure while honoring the man who helped bring his family -- and his vision -- to the car dealership market in Santa Maria.
“Not many dealerships make it to 50 years and a couple of transitions with the family,” Rob Stowasser said.