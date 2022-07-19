The Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile will be making two stops on Wednesday for its weekly Storytime to You program.
Held each week at various sites throughout the city, Storytime to You gives families the chance to listen to stories, explore the Bookmobile and sign up for services.
On Wednesday, the Bookmobile will stop at Grogan Park, 1155 W Rancho Verde, at 2 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad Ave.
For more information about the Bookmobile stops, visit the library calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.