The Santa Maria Public Library is organizing visits from the Bookmobile librarian at various locations throughout the community over the next week, with opportunities for family-friendly stories, songs and rhymes.
On Dec. 15, the Bookmobile will visit Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde, at 2 p.m., followed by the Boys and Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad Ave., at 4 p.m.
On Dec. 17, the Bookmobile is back at 2 p.m. at The Residences at Depot Street, 205 N. Depot St., followed by Rotary Park, 2625 S. College Drive, at 4 p.m.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s outreach services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.